Three Romans, Christopher Jadon Haywood, 18, Denzel Tate Haywood, 21, and Kaylee Marie Huff, 19, were all arrested this week after they allegedly used a shotgun to rob a victim near Sherwin Williams Paint on Shorter Avenue just before midnight on Monday.

The victim said that the suspects forcibly took two of his cellphone, wallet, bank cards, diver’s license, and $170 in cash.

Huff is accused of hitting and kicking the victim during the robbery.

Reports continued to say that a 12 gauge shotgun was discharged toward his vehicle as they were driving away. A juvenile was also in the vehicle at the time of the incident. The back glass of the vehicle was shattered from the shot.

Reports went on to state that the shotgun’s serial number had been removed.

All were charged with two counts aggravated assault, two counts robbery with a gun, criminal use of an article with an altered ID mark, battery, criminal trespass and possession of a gun during the commission of a felony.

Denzel is additionally charged with parole violation.