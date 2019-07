Jason Gregory Carter, 35 of Lindale, was arrested this week after reports said he violated a protection order and went and attacked his 66 year-old mother.

Reports said that Carter slammed his mother’s arm in a door, leaving a large red mark and bruising. He then proceeded to shove his mother down on the floor before breaking numerous wall decorations.

Carter is charged with aggravated stalking, battery, simple battery, and criminal trespass.