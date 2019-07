Timothy Dewayne Simpson, 49 of Kingston, was arrested this week after reports said he broke into a home on Bells Ferry Road back on February 26th then fled when the resident returned and confronted him.

Simpson was found this week by police near the Polk County line and taken into custody.

A search of Simpson led police to find him in possession of meth.

Simpson is charged with first degree burglary and possession of methamphetamine.