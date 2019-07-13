Devon Franklin Jones Jr, 26 of Rome, was arrested at Bridgepoint Plaza near Broad Street after police said they found a stolen 9mm handgun in his car.

The handgun was in plain view of police, leading them to conduct a search of the car. The search led officers to then find a bag of suspected marijuana.

Jones is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a gun during the commission of a crime, possession of a gun by a convicted felon, felony theft by receiving stolen property, failure to appear, probation violation.