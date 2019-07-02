A gang related fight at the Floyd County Jail last week has lead to several charges for 29-year old Anthony Alan Rogers, 24-year old Stephen Kyle Ingram, and 24-year old Dustin Warren Ballard, all of Silver Creek, and 23-year old Dylon Turner Baker of Ellijay.

The suspects are considered members of the “Ghost Face” gang.

Also, Travis Dale Herrin, 40 of Shannon, a member of the “Aryan Brotherhood”, was involved in the fight that left other inmates severely injured.

All have been charged with unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution and participation in criminal gang activity.

Rogers is additionally charged with aggravated assault for strangling another inmate with the intent to murder him.

Another alleged member of the “Ghost Face Gangsters” was also charged in an incident that occurred in the jail back on April 9. Carson Stanley Pray, 23 of Ellijay, is accused of attacking another inmate, dislocating the man’s shoulder.

Pray is charged with aggravated battery, unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution and participation in criminal gang activity.