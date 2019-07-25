Five people were arrested at a home on Chambers Street by the Metro Drug Task Force this week after police said they found numerous drugs and guns.

Reports said that officers went into the home on 100 Taylor Street and found methamphetamine, scales, drug pipes, muscle relaxing pills, and a gun with an altered ID mark.

Arrested were: Kimberly Kay Edwards, 54 of Rome, Jennifer Renee Koening,37 of Rome, Carrie Allen Hunter, 38 of Rome, William David Welch Jr, 55 of Rome, and Lori Ann Willenius, 55 of Rome,

Edwards and Koening, is charged with possession of meth.

Hunter is charged with possession of meth, possession of a schedule substance and probation violation.

Welch is charged with possession of meth, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of meth with intent to distribute, criminal use of an article with an altered ID mark, distribution of dangerous drugs, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug related objects and being a fugitive from justice.

Wellenius is charged with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of drug related objects, distribution of dangerous drugs, criminal use of an article with an altered ID mark and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.