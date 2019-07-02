Steven Hanson, 21 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he “caused excessive physical pain to a two year-old child.”

Reports said that Hanson grabbed the small child by the neck, resulting in the child receiving physical injuries.

The mother of the child, Amy Nicole Casey, 24, was also arrested after she failed to get medical attention for the child and then became deceptive to authorities.

Hanson is charged with first degree cruelty to children.

Casey is charged with second degree cruelty to children.