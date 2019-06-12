Erika Crawford Gordon, 48 of Woodstock, was arrested this week after she allegedly stole from then neglected her 74 year-old Rome mother.

Reports said that Gordon took her mother’s money for personal gain while being her primary caregiver. Reports added that she then moved to Woodstock leaving her to fend for herself.

Police added that when Gordon did come to her mother’s home she would yell and beat on the door which placed the woman in fear.

Gordon is charged with felony theft by taking, two counts exploitation and intimidation of disabled or elderly and neglect of an elderly person.