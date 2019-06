Jimmy Anthony Quinn, 46 of Cave Spring, and Regina Kay Blair, 37 of Centre, was arrested this week after reports said a search warrant was issued at a home on Hill Minshew Road.

Reports said that the Rome/Floyd Metro Task Force fond suspected methamphetamine and marijuana during the search.

A glass smoking device was also found in the home.

Both are charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug related objects.