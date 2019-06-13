Shorter University Women’s Head Basketball coach Jared Hughes will lead one of the top youth basketball camps later this month.

e **June 24th– June 26th, 2019 @ 9 AM – 12:30 PM**

Located @ Shorter University (Winthrop- King Centre)

Price: $40 per camper (Co-Ed, Preferably ages 7-15)

Early drop off/Registration at 7:45 AM

All participants must sign a camp rules/waiver form (Insurance card needed)

Sign up before June 14 th to guarantee a camp T-shirt

to guarantee a camp T-shirt Cash or check accepted upon arrival, make checks payable to Shorter University

Shorter University’s Women’s Basketball kids camp will teach the fundamentals of basketball through drills and games.

Campers should wear comfortable athletic clothing and athletic shoes. A water cooler will be provided and a concession stand will have snacks and drinks available for purchase.

Please print, fill out and bring a copy of the camp rules/waiver form.

Camp Waiver

Click Here to Register

For any questions and/or more information contact graduate assistant Mackenzie Darrah at [email protected]