Shorter University has been placed on a warning by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges for one year after the school failed to meet the association’s standards for financial resources.

According to Dawn Tolbert, Shorter’s Associate Vice President for University Communications, the decision was based on a financial report for the fiscal year ending May 2018.

The warning simply states that the school must carefully monitor finances as well as place in procedures to strengthen its financial status.

Tolbert said that the school has already taken numerous steps over the past year to improve their finances.

Shorter has also sold numerous properties as well as closed several continuing education satellite campuses in Metro Atlanta that were considered a major financial drain for the school.

The school then transitioned its students to their online program.

The school now has only one leased property, the Robert H. Ledbetter College of Business at Midtown Crossing Shopping Center, but that lease expires in 2021.

Shorter University President Donald Dowless is quotes to say, “The university is in no danger of closing. We have been transparent with our constituents about the financial challenges we are facing and have been working diligently to secure our financial future. Donors and friends, including the Georgia Baptist Mission Board, have been generous in increasing their support.”

This warning doesn’t affect the school’s academic accreditation.