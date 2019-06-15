A pair of Romans, Courtney Dewayne Finley, 38, Kelli Patricia Higgins, 40, were arrested at an apartment as Ashland Park after a search warrant led police a large quantity of marijuana, synthetic marijuana, and cocaine that was packed for distribution.

Reports said that Finley attempted to discard the drugs when he tried to flush them down the toilet.

Police also allegedly found digital scales, smoking devices and other drug related objects during the search.

Small children were also present around the drugs.

Finley is charged with two counts possession of marijuana, two counts possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, manufacture or sell a controlled substance with intent to distribute, reckless conduct, and tampering with evidence.

Higgins is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug related objects and reckless conduct.