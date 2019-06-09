Elizabeth Ann Newberry, 39 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she was found with numerous prescription medications that she did not have a prescription for.

Reports said that officers found 5 Hydrocodone tablets, an Oxycodone tablet and later another Oxycodone pill that was found on her possession at the Floyd County Jail.

Reports said that the pill dropped on the floor after arriving at the jail.

Newberry is charged with possession of a schedule II and III controlled substance, drugs not in original container and crossing a guard line with drugs.