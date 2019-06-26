Cody Allen Teal, 28, and Jacqueline Dianne OLeary, 29 both of Rome, were arrested this week after reports said they were found in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine, a shot gun and digital scales.

The drugs were found during the execution of a search warrant at their home at 215 Burnett Ferry Road.

Both are charged with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of drug related objects.