Evan Blake Lewis, 27 of Centre, was arrested this week after reports said committed numerous thefts at the East Rome Walmart.

Warrants stated that Lewis stole two 55” TVs just after 3 AM on June 24th.

On June 19th Lewis is accused of stealing $273.87

On June 9th, Lewis is accused of stealing a shopping cart valued at $700.

Lewis is charged with felony shoplifting, theft by taking, misdemeanor shoplifting and criminal trespass.