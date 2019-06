Brenden Kingsly Cash, 25 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he robbed a beer tent at the Coosa Valley Fair Grounds.

Reports stated that he jumped over a barrier and proceeded to steal two Bud Light beers.

Reports added that Cash then allegedly choked the bartender during the incident.

Police went on to say that while taking Cash into custody he broke their radio.

Cash is charged with robbery, aggravated assault and interferce with government property, all felonies.