Daniel Adam Williams, 25 of Cave Spring, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted of molesting two foster children between September 2017 and June 2018.

Superior Court Judge Jack Niedrach gave Williams 22 years to serve wutg a life on supervised release.

PREVIOUS

Daniel Adam Williams, 25 of Cave Spring, was jailed this week after reports said he committed sexual acts with a child under the age of 16 from August 2017 until August 2018.

Reports said that the acts occurred in front of another child, which was instructed to do the same thing.

Williams is charged with child molestation.