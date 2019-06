Ashton Kierre Poole, 26 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he fired a gun outside a home on East 13th Street during a physical altercation with his wife.

Reports said that Poole hit his wife with his hands, which caused numerous injuries. The incident occurred in front of a young child.

Poole is charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, discharge of a firearm on another’s property, reckless conduct, battery, criminal trespass and cruelty to children.