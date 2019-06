Justin Andrew Hall, 24 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he hit his 24 year-old girlfriend in the face with an object during a verbal altercation at the couple’s home on Smith Street.

Reports said that the woman suffered a scratch on the left side of her face and neck.

Officers stated that while being placed under arrest Hall refused to comply with officers to place his hands behind his back.

Hall is charged with simple battery and obstruction.