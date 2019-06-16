Jarrett Todd Louallen, 31 of Lindale, was arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to kill a man and his wife as he was trying to steal from their home on Harmony Road.

Reports said that Louallen and a partner stole a 4-wheeler and logging chain, and was attempting to steal a pontoon boat when he was confronted by the owner.

It was then the victim stated that Louallen attempted to run him over while leaving the property. The victim reportedly had to fire a gun at Louallen to avoid him and his wife being struck.

Louallen is charged with aggravated assault, criminal trespass, felony theft, misdemeanor theft and reckless conduct.