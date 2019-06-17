Aterdairsville Police recently arrested two people, Jerrod Paulin Turner, 28 of Buford, and Kia Shimone Chin, 34 of Lawrenceville, after they allegedly used counterfeit money at a local restaurant.

Reports said that a lookout was issued after the suspects left. Police quickly located them and initiated a traffic stop on Highway 140.

A search of the vehicle led police to locate an envelope full of counterfeit bills and a firearm.

Authorities believe that the fake money was used at three restaurants in Adairsville.

Officers recovered $1,560 in fake bills.

Both are charged with st-degree forgery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.