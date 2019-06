Gregory Don Bankson, 60 of Lindale, was arrested this week after reports said he was found with over an ounce of methamphetamine and a firearm.

Reports said that the items were found during a search at the intersection of Glen Milner and East 5th Avenue.

Bankson is charged with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, trafficking cocaine and driving without insurance.