Elijah John Frost, 17 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he destroyed items to a woman’s home on South Blanche Avenue.

Reports said that Frost punched two holes in the wall, damaged the front door and broke a wooden “welcome” sign at his mother’s home.

Police added that he was found to be in possession of cigarettes when police arrived.

Frost is charged with criminal trespass and possession tobacco products by a minor.