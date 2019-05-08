Chelsey Laflorence Battle, 21 of Cedartown, was arrested this week after she allegedly admitting to police that she was smoking marijuana in a room at the Saga Inn in Rome.

Reports went on to say that officers then searched in the room, in the process finding numerous baggies of marijuana throughout the room.

A k9 officer was then brought to the room. The officer then located a bag of meth and crack cocaine. Battle told police offiers that those drugs belonged to her boyfriend and that he had just left before officers arrived.

Battle is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine and distribution or sale of marijuana.