Jadae Amya Shynice Lee, 18 of Rome, was arrested this week after she allegedly attempted to shoot and kill another woman at a location on Cherry Street.

Reports said that Lee placed a gun at the woman’s chest and pulled the trigger, however the gun jammed, preventing the murder.

Lee is charged with aggravated assault.

Jiniya Jada Gyteia Trammell, 18 of Rome, was also arrested at the scene for pointing the gun at numerous individuals with the intent to murder.

Trammell is charged with aggravated assault