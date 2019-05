James William Lupo IV, 38 of Rome, was arrested this week at Floyd Medical Center after he refused to leave despite numerous request to do so. Reports said that an altercation with numerous officers then ensued, which resulted in an injury to two policemen.

Lupo then allegedly resisted medical personal as well as other officers who were attempting to handcuff him.

Lupo is charged with seven counts felony obstruction, criminal trespass and probation violation.