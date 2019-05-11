Christopher Aaron Godfrey, 35 of Rome, was arrested this week after he allegedly jumped on a school bus hood while it was carrying children home from school. Reports said that after jumping on the bus and banging on the windows he jumped off and ran to another nearby bus. It was then Godfrey jumped on that bus’s mirror and began to swing.

After jumping from that bus he ran to a nearby home on Elliot Drive and attempted to enter the residence.

Police soon arrived and took Godfrey into custody. They stated that he admitted to them that he had done meth about an hour prior to the incident.

Godfrey is charged with public drunk, disruption of a public school, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and 11 counts cruelty to children.