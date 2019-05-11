Perry Lee Barnes Jr, 36 of Rome, was jailed in Rome this week after reports said he cashed numerous checks written to others into his own account.

Reports said that he took a check belonging to the Coosa County Club back on January 14 and deposited it into his own account. The check was in the amount of $105.81.

The same day he stole a check belonging to Shorter Partners for $98.93.

Police went on to state that between November and January of this year he stole and cashed four checks totaling $1,409. The checks belonged to North Georgia Equipment Company.

During that same time period Barnes allegedly stole a check totaling $585 from a mailbox belonging to Knights Drywall.

Again, Barnes allegedly stole checks from Brown Cartage Company totaling $5,300 and cashed them for personal usage.

Barnes is charged with five counts 4th degree forgery, two counts theft by receiving stolen property and probation violation.