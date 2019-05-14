Tara Mellia Strickland, 51 of Rome, was arrested this week after she allegedly stole $236,737.08 from a 72 year-old man.

Reports said that Strickland was working as the victim’s bookkeeper as she stole the funds.

Police said the thefts began back in 2011 and continued until 2016 when the victim asked Strickland to stop doing his book keeping.

Reports added that Strickland is kin to the victim.

Strickland is charged with theft by taking, theft by conversion and exploitation of disabled or elderly.