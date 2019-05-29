Randy Dewayne Cantrell, 24 of Rome, was jailed this week after police said he beat a 29 year-old woman in the face with his fist.

Reports said that the victim suffered numerous bruises to the right side of her face along with a contusion to the left side of her ribcage.

Reports went on to say that Cantrell then pulled gutters off of the home, destroyed all plants and flowers at the home, and destroyed yard decorations aroudn the home. The value of the damages exceeded $1,000.

The incident occurred at the suspects home on East Drive.

Cantrell is charged with battery, aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.