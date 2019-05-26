Timon Davier Adams, 28 of Rome, was arrested this week after he was found with drugs and a gun during a routine traffic stop at the intersection of East Main and Cave Spring Streets.

Reports said that Adams was pulled over for having an expired registration when police found numerous bags of marijuana and a stolen gun.

Adams is charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen goods, two counts purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana or a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and knowingly driving on a suspended license.