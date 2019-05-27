James David Cochran, 35 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was found driving erratically on Ga Loop 1 near Cordle Drive.

Reports said that after pulling Cochran over, a small child was found in the car not wearing a seat belt.

A search of the vehicle led police to find methamphetamine and schedule IV drugs.

Cochran is charged with DUI, endangering a child while under the influence, seat belt violation for a child under 7 years, failure to maintain lane, possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance.