Earnest Lee Daniel, 60 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he conspired to sale methamphetamine.

Reports said that Daniel was observed though an electronic surveillance to have spoke with someone requesting a quantity of meth. Police added that they were then observed coming to Daniel’s home and left shortly after arriving.

A traffic stop of the vehicle led police to find a quantity of meth.

Daniel is charged with attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia substance controlled act.