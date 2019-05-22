Ervin Watkins Jr, 36 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he attempted to influence a witness in an aggravated battery case.

Reports said that Watkins and the victim came to the DA’s office earlier this week with an “affidavit” stating that the victim wished to drop the charges.

An investigator later spoke with the victim and he stated that the form was preprinted before he was encountered by Watkins and he was told that he must sign it. Watkins is charged with influencing a witness

PREVIOUS OCT 24 2018

Ervin Watkins Jr, 35 of Rome, was jailed this week after reports stated he intentionally attempted to cause bodily harm to another man when he struck, kicked and stomped him on the lot of Hi Tech Fuel on South Broad Street.

Reports said that the victim suffered visible bruises, a bloody hip and a broken collar bone.

Watkins is charged with battery.