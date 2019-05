Joshua Daniel Joseph Piercy, 23 of Rome, was arrested this week after he allegedly assaulted a 72 year-old man at Rolater Park in Cave Spring.

Reports said that Piercy walked toward the victim swinging at him in an effort to hurt him. Reports added that when witnesses saw the attack happen they attempted to help the victim. At that point, reports stated, Piercy fled the scene.

Piercy is charged with simple assault on an elderly person and criminal trespass.