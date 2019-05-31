Jack Poole Foley, longtime Chaplain at Floyd Medical Center, has been arrested after having sexual relations with a 16 year-old boy in the middle of the road in Chattooga County.

Reports said that Foley and the 16 year-old were found performing oral sex on each other on a public roadway.

Chattooga County authorities stated that they were patrolling Lake View Circle in Summerville when they saw a Dodge Van sitting in the middle of the road. When they walked up Foley got out of the van while “fixing the front of his pants”.



A second deputy arrived on the scene and noticed the 16 year-old male sitting in the back of the vehicle.

Reports added that both admitted to performing sexual acts on each other in the roadway.

Foley reportedly told police that the two were strangers and had never met before. He added that he had connected with the teen though social media and agreed to meet for sex.

Foley is charged with indecent exposure.

Floyd Medical Center said that as of Tuesday Foley was no longer an employee of the hospital.