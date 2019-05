Darlington School’s Tate Ratledge picked the University of Georgia over longtime favorite Tennessee Volunteers on Monday.

The 6-6, 315 pound offensive lineman contributed his relationship with Coach Sam Pittman as one of the major reasons for picking UGA.

Ratledge becomes the 9th verbal for the Dawgs in the 2020 class.

He is ranked as the 35th best player in the country and the 6th best player in the state of Georgia.