Elisa Shae Highfield, 34 of Calhoun, was arrested in Rome after reports said she sold methamphetamine to a cooperating witness on two different occasions.

Report said that Highfield sold meth to the informant on August 3, 2017 and again on August 9, 2017 at a location in Lindale.

Highfield is charged with two counts sale of meth, two counts possession of meth, two counts possession of meth with intent to distribute and use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving a controlled substance.