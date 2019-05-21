Gary Cleveland Fuller Jr, 40 of Calhoun, was jailed in Rome this week after reports said he furnished photos of his penis to what he thought was a 14 year-old child.

Reports added that Fuller also described vivid descriptions of sexual acts he wished to perform with the child. He also sent a photograph of a female he claimed to be 15 years old to the child.

Police went on to say that he then arranged a location to meet up with the child.

Fuller is charged with aggravated child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, obscene internet contact and use of a computer to solicit a child to commit and incident act.