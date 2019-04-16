Hailey Rebecca Harrell, 22 of Juliette, was booked into the Floyd County Jail after she allegedly conspired with three others to sneak contraband into the Floyd County Prison.

Reports said that Harrell purchased tobacco with money from a Western Union transfer from Lachaz Lunceford at the instruction of inmate Benjamin Roque. A second inmate, Charles Harrell, had agreed to smuggle the contraband into the prison.

The contraband consisted of four unopened plastic bags of tobacco. The total weight of the tobacco was listed at 34 ounces.

Harrell is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and items prohibited by an inmate.