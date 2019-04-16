Tawaina Lashun Chubbs, 35 of Rome, was arrested this week after it was discovered that she gave police a fake name during a citation stop for not wearing a seat belt.

Reports said that the initial stop was conducted back on March 24th. Police stated that Chubbs signed the ticket Jyneisheya Stickland. Then on April 15th, during another stop for driving without insurance, police discovered her true identity though a finger print scanner.

Chubbs is charged with forgery, two counts driving on a suspended license, two counts giving false information to police, driving without insurance, and a seat belt violation.