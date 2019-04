Brittany Renee Monday, 27 of Maryille Tennessee was jailed in Rome at the Walmart after she was found allegedly leaving the store with merchandise that she did not pay for.

Police stated that Monday then proceeded to lie about her identity. However, it was soon discovered, and that she was also a wanted fugitive from justice from Alabama.

Monday is charged with being a fugitive from justice, felony shoplifting and giving false information to police.