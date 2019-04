Michelle Lyn Martin, 37 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said she failed to send her 7 year-old son to school.

Reports said that Martin’s child, a student at Glenwood Primary, missed 17 unexcused days of school and was sent a letter advising her of the mandatory school attendance policy on March 11th.

Reports added that the child continued to miss several days without an excuse.

Martin is charged with the mandatory education of a child.