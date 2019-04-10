Tylan Dewright McCluskey, 19 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he caused a wreck on Turner McCall Blvd at O’Charley’s.

Reports said that when police arrived on scene they detected a marijuana odor coming from McCluskey. A K9 dog was called to the scene where a search was conducted. A search led police to find a bag of crack cocaine lying beside his vehicle.

It was also discovered that McCluskey was driving on a suspended license.

He is charged with possession of crack cocaine, driving on a suspended license, and failure to yield.