Peyton Trey Edwards, 18 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he had sexual relations numerous times with at least one girl under the age of 16. .

Reports said that on August 2 2018 Edwards touched the breast, buttocks and vaginal area of a 15 year-old child. Reports said that the victim told Edwards to stop numerous times. The incident occurred at a location on Park Avenue in Lindale.

Then on April 24th of this year, Edwards is accused of engaging in sexual intercourse with a 15 year-old girl at a home on Garden Avenue. The victim told police that the victim told Edwards “no” numerous times.

Edwards is charged with two count sexual battery, two counts sexual battery against a child, and statutory rape.