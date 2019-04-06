Olajuwon Lokoi Harris, 25 of Rome, was arrested this week after police found him in possession of numerous bags of marijuana, guns and digital scales.

Reports said that officers located two bags of marijuana containing over an ounce, two firearms in close proximity, two digital scales containing drug residue, as well as numerous baggies used for repackaging.

The drugs were found at a location near the intersection of Calhoun and Hermitage Roads.

Harris is charged with two counts purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of a firearm or knife while committing a felony, and possession and use of drug related objects.