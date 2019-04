Jarrell Rashaud Young, 27 of Rome, was arrested this week after he allegedly refused to pay for his meal at the Waffle House on Martha Berry Blvd.

Report said that Young failed to pay for his meal, valued at $8.26.

Police stated that after taking him into custody he moved his handcuffs from the back to the front and began to smoke a cigarette in the patrol car.

Young is charged with theft of service and obstruction of law enforcement.