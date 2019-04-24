Dalton Cole Adams, 19 of Riverdale, was arrested after police said he knocked a cup of coffee out of the hand of a 60 year-old woman while yelling and cursing at her at a location on Martha Berry Highway.

While being taken into custody police said they found him to be in possession of 4.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Reports added that Adams intended to sell the drugs in order to purchase a firearm.

Adams is charged with possession of meth, simple assault and possession of meth with intent to distribute.