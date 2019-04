A New York teen, Dylan Joseph Stalzer, 18, was arrested in Rome this week after he allegedly burglarized Berry College.

Reports said that Stalzer stole a safe containing $3,000, move vouchers and an assortment of checks from the Krannert Center sometime between April 17 and 18th. Reports added that the total amount of items was around $7,000.

Stalzer is charged with burglary .