Cody James Dawson, 26 of Aragon, was jailed this week after reports said he attempted a fraudulent return at Walmart.

Reports stated that Dawson attempted to return $37.08 worth of Dr .Peppers that he had not purchased.

While being taken into custody reports said that Dawson resisted police, resulting to an injury to two of them.

Dawson is charged with theft and obstruction of law enforcement.